Gwinnett County police arrest man in connection to business robbery

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a masked robbery at a Lawrenceville business.

Investigators said 29-year-old Jordan Micah McLain claimed he had a bomb and a gun while demanding cash.

He ultimately left the business without taking any money, according to police.

Police said surveillance video showed McLain entering the business without a mask, and investigators were able to identify him.

McLain faces multiple charges, including terroristic threats, forgery and robbery.

He is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail.