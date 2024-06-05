Gwinnett County passes nondiscrimination ordinance for LGBTQ residents, other marginalized groups

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners passed a non-discrimination ordinance, providing protection to both members of the LGBTQ community and other groups in the county.

The vote passed the commission with only Commissioner Matthew Holtkamp voting against the measure.

Gwinnett County Attorney Michael P. Ludwiczak presented the ordinance and answered questions during the meeting about how the item would function in the county.

When asked by Holtkamp about functionality, Ludwiczak made it clear that the ordinance is meant to function only in “the very limited settings” where a federal or state non-discrimination law does not provide protections or remedies.

As written, the ordinance, according to Ludwiczak, said the ordinance does not provide a remedy that includes financial compensation, only creating a method for the county to have ethics complaints about public accommodations or private businesses that discriminate to be investigated, with an informal review process.

Additionally, Ludwiczak said the ordinance is set up to prevent frivolous complaints from impacting business owners.

In response to the passage of the ordinance, Georgia Equality said it “Gwinnett County became Georgia’s 18th jurisdiction to offer such protections to those who live, work, and visit there. This ordinance will protect nearly one million Georgians from discrimination in employment and public accommodations, bringing the total number of Georgians protected by local ordinances to 2.2 million people.”

According to Commissioner Kirkland Carden, the amendment to the current county code solidified the county’s commitment to inclusion and equality.

“Protecting civil rights is a great way to start pride month. Adding article 14 to the Gwinnett County Code of Ordinances solidifies our commitment to inclusion and equality for all Gwinnett residents. I commend the staff in our Law and Planning and Development for work in writing this ordinance and the work they’ll do to enforce it,” Carden said.



