Gwinnett County man charged after shooting two children with BB gun for cutting through yard

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — A Gwinnett County man is behind bars after shooting two young children with a BB gun as they walked through his yard after school.

Police say 56-year-old Shihchen Chou shot a 6-year-old and a 7-year-old in the head and neck with a BB gun outside his home on Margate Court, near Duluth Highway in Lawrenceville. The children were treated for their injuries and are expected to recover.

“One of the boys…was bleeding, and another one, they have marks from the neck,” said Zulma Navarrete, a neighbor and mother who witnessed the aftermath.

Officers responded quickly to the scene and found both children injured. Neighbors say they watched as Cho was arrested at the scene.

Cho now faces multiple charges, including felony cruelty to children, aggravated assault, and two counts of battery. A Gwinnett County judge has denied him bond, citing concerns that Cho poses a danger to the community.

The investigation remains ongoing.