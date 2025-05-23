Local

Gwinnett County jury find Forsyth man guilty of soliciting teenager for sex

By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A man from Forsyth has been found guilty of soliciting a teenager for sex.

Jurors found 64-year-old Peter Arne Moxness guilty after hearing evidence that he tried to gain sexual favors with a Gwinnett County police officer who was posing online as a 14-year-old.

Moxness is convicted of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, criminal attempt to commit child molestation, computer pornography, obscene internet contact with a child, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is sentenced to 35 years with the first 30 years in prison.

He also must register as a sex offender for life.

According to a news release from Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson, “Moxness made arrangements to pay for sexual acts and then went to meet the alleged child at a location in Gwinnett County. When he arrived, police found $400, two guns, condoms, sex toys, alcohol, lubricant, and other items.”

Furthermore, during the trial prosecutors presented evidence to the court that “included text messages Moxness sent the alleged child reading: ‘I’m not a molester or child abuser…but I hope to molest you.’”

“We are grateful to the jury for these guilty verdicts,” said Austin-Gatson. “It is imperative that we remove child predators like this defendant from our communities. Our Special Victims Unit presented a compelling case to the jury to do just that.”

