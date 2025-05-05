Local

Gwinnett County home destroyed in morning fire

By WSB Radio News Staff
GWINNET COUNTY, GA — The Gwinnett Fire Department says a home in Peachtree Corners on the 4000 block of Coppedge Trail NW is a total loss after a fire broke out Sunday morning.

Two people were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived. By that time, the home was fully engulfed with flames.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 45 minutes.

Although a fire investigator believes that the fire may have originated on the screened-in porch at the back of the home, the official cause has not yet been given.

