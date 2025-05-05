Local

Gwinnett County home damaged by lightning strike from Saturday’s severe storm

By WSB Radio News Staff
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County fire fighters say that a lightning strike was the cause of a house fire Saturday night in Snellville.

Just before 10 p.m., fire fighters were called to a home on the 4000 block of Tower View Trail where neighbors say flames were coming through the roof.

Crews managed to get the fire under control quickly, but say there was damage to the attic.

Fire officials say the blaze was caused by a lightning strike that happened during the storm that moved through metro Atlanta overnight.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

