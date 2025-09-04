Local

Gwinnett County firefighters respond to fire in Buford, encounter man with shotgun

By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a fire on North Bogan Road in Buford and encountered a man with a shotgun in the woods on Thursday morning.

The man never threatened firefighters nor interfered with their operations, but police were called in as a precaution.

After putting out the fire, Gwinnett police investigated reports of a man found dead on a nearby property by a neighbor.

The investigation discovered that it was the same man who firefighters had seen earlier.

The man appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He lived at the home that caught fire. No one else was injured.

