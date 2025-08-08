Gwinnett County considers extending popular ride service to the Duluth area

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County’s popular on demand micro-transit service could soon expand to one of its busiest areas. County officials say the service, which launched in 2023 and currently operates in Lawrenceville, Snellville, and Norcross, is meeting or exceeding ridership expectations and may be extended to include parts of Duluth and the Gwinnett Place area.

The $3 per ride service allows residents to book transportation from their homes to nearby destinations, often connecting with existing bus routes. Officials say it’s been especially beneficial for students and workers who rely on public transit.

“What we have found is this is a huge impact for people to get to work as well as get to school,” said Natasha Tyler with Gwinnett County Transit. “We have a lot of high school students that are using this for after-school to be able to get home.”

According to Tyler, the Norcross zone, the county’s newest pilot area, is averaging about 1,100 passengers per month and is performing on par with or better than expected.

The proposed expansion to Duluth could launch as early as fall 2026, but it hinges on whether funding is approved in next year’s county budget.

Looking ahead, the county is also exploring ways to expand service hours, not just territory. “That is the next phase that we are looking at being able to expand the time of day,” Tyler said.

If approved, the Duluth expansion would be the latest step in Gwinnett’s push to improve transportation access and connectivity for its growing population.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story