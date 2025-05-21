Local

Gwinnett Co. Sheriff’s Office awards 4 high school students with $5K scholarship

By Miles Montgomery
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Four Gwinnett County high school students were recently recognized for their academic excellence and awarded scholarships.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with Keybo Building Bridges and the Carl Goodbar Foundation awarded Keira Dixon, Nathaniel Pierre, Harris Teague, and Evan Thompson with $5,000 scholarships.

“The Carl Goodbar scholarship recognizes the academic excellence and dedication of students who are the children of active law enforcement officers or armed forces members,” said the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials add that the scholarship “honors Mr. Goodbar, whose spirit of service and selflessness lives on through your pursuit of excellence.”

