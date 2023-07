A kitten tests positive for rabies after biting several people late last month in Lawrenceville.

Its owners live at a home on Sunny Hill Road near Old Peachtree.

Gwinnett County has issued a warning for residents in the area to avoid any animals that are behaving strangely, and to make sure their pets’ rabies vaccinations are current.

A person who is bitten or scratched by a possible rabid animal should seek immediate medical care.