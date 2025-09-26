Local

Gwinnett County church suffers thousands of dollars of damage from vandal

By WSB Radio News Staff
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A church on Athens Highway in Grayson was vandalized late Wednesday night resulting in about $20,000 of damage.

Community of Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Michael Jannett says somebody had broken in several glass doors, windows, and damaged electronics and sacred items inside the sanctuary.

Janett says a young person playing basketball in the church parking lot saw the suspect and called police.

The suspect, a man in his thirties, was quickly arrested after the incident.

The church does not believe this was a targeted act, but just a troubled person.

Jannett said they prayed for the suspect and they are thankful to the community for their prayers, support, and donations.

