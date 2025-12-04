Crime And Law

Gun found inside metro Atlanta middle school

COBB COUNTY, GA — A gun is found at Durham Middle School in Cobb County, but it has nothing to do with students.

The weapon was discovered by officials in a school bathroom.

After school officials confiscated the weapon, an adult came forward to claim it. Police determined the weapon was accidentally brought into the school and left in the bathroom.

There was no threat to students, and the adult who brought the gun faces charges. The identity of the person who brought the gun to school was not released.

