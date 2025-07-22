Local

GSU study find large number of e-cigarette users modify their devices to dangerous levels

By WSB Radio News Staff
CDC: E-cigarettes, hookahs popular among middle and high-schoolers The electronic cigarette consists of a battery on the bottom and a bottom-coiled tank on top. Electronic cigarettes are growing in popularity, but concern still lingers nationwide about their safety. e-Cig culture includes "vaping" meet-ups and an array of build-your-own products. (Diedra Laird/Charlotte Observer/MCT) (DIEDRA LAIRD)
By WSB Radio News Staff

A new study led by researchers at Georgia State University finds a large majority of e-cigarette users are modifying their devices-often in dangerous ways.

The study, led by Associate GSU Professor Lucy Popova, indicates users make changes to their devices that can result in harm.

“Changes to e-cigarettes that the manufacturers actually plan for, like replacing a coil that is designed to be replaced, and also modifications that are not designed, like adding a different substance to e-liquid,” Popova says.

She says education is key and urges those who put information online to include warnings about these modifications.

“Whenever you change the voltage of wattage, the coil can heat up higher, and the higher you will heat something, the e-liquid, the more harmful chemicals release into the aerosol,” Popova warns.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!