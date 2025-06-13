GSU Professor ‘not surprised’ Israeli consulate and missions shut down in wake of strikes on Iran

ATLANTA, GA — The Israeli Consulate in Midtown Atlanta and Israeli missions around the world are shut down as a result of the strikes on Iran as a precaution.

But Georgia State University Middle East Studies Professor Dr. Mia Bloom says she’s not surprised based on other recent attacks, including the ones in Boulder, CO and Washington DC.

It’s “not just rhetoric, but violent actions that have been directed against Israelis and Jews for the last 20 months.”

Bloom says while there’s concern about international terrorism in the wake of these attacks, she believes the US and Atlanta are still extremely safe.