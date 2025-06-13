Local

GSU Professor ‘not surprised’ Israeli consulate and missions shut down in wake of strikes on Iran

By WSB Radio News Staff
Georgia State University
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — The Israeli Consulate in Midtown Atlanta and Israeli missions around the world are shut down as a result of the strikes on Iran as a precaution.

But Georgia State University Middle East Studies Professor Dr. Mia Bloom says she’s not surprised based on other recent attacks, including the ones in Boulder, CO and Washington DC.

It’s “not just rhetoric, but violent actions that have been directed against Israelis and Jews for the last 20 months.”

Bloom says while there’s concern about international terrorism in the wake of these attacks, she believes the US and Atlanta are still extremely safe.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!