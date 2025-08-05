Local

GSU moves ahead to knock down century-old building on Edgewood Avenue

By WSB Radio News Staff
148 Edgewood Avenue, Atlanta.
148 Edgewood Avenue, Atlanta. (Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation)
ATLANTA, GA — Despite public pushback from preservationists, Georgia State University says they plan to move ahead with plans to knock down a century-old building on Edgewood avenue.

The long-abandoned building has been university property since the 1960s, but it was originally a Georgia Power facility.

David Mitchell, Executive Director of the Atlanta Preservation Center has been fighting the plans.

“Obviously, it is not the news we wanted,” Mitchell says.

But he says he’s hopeful that GSU might reconsider.

The university’s Jared Abramson previously told WSB Radio they have been weighing the pros and cons of the plan.

“We think the best way to facilitate the student experience that our students need to be successful is replacing those buildings with green spaces,” says Abramson.

