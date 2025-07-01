GSP, McDonough police need public’s help resolving deadly hit-and-run investigation

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle last month in Henry County.

McDonough police and Georgia State Patrol have asked for the public’s help in resolving a deadly hit and run that happened between 9:45 p.m. - 10 p.m. on June 21 on Georgia Highway 81 near the intersection of Sons Drive.

Police say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a Toyota RAV 4. The driver was traveling south on Georgia 81 at the time of the accident.

The victim was identified by authorities as 16-year-old Tyleal Glaser.

We urgently ask anyone who may have been in the area during the time of the incident or who has any information to come forward. Even the smallest detail could be critical in solving this case.

Anyone with information about the deadly hit and run are asked to contact Georgia State Patrol Troop D Communications Center: 770-542-7201 and ask to speak with a member of SCRT.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS, or the McDonough Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 678-782-6309 or email lsmallwood@mcdonoughga.org.