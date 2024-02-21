Local

Group of men fishing discover body in Chattahoochee, officials say

Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A body was found in the Chattahoochee River in Columbus on Tuesday, according to WTVM.

At around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a group of men were fishing on the river, when they stumbled upon a dead body.

The Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan, told WTVM that the body was that of a man in his mid-to-late 50s.

The department is ruling the death as an accidental drowning at this time.

Police said the man was the same man who had jumped in the river earlier this month.

Bryan said this is the first time he has seen a case like this.

The man has not been identified.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!