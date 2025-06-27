Local

Grease fire contained at Jersey Mike’s in Cherokee County; no injuries reported

By WSB Radio News Staff
HOOLY SPRINGS, GA — Fire crews responded to a small fire Friday morning at a Jersey Mike’s restaurant on Holly Springs Parkway, according to Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services.

Battalion Chief Michael Simms said the fire broke out on the grill and hood vent system while workers were cooking bacon, sparking a grease fire.

“Firefighters arrived on the scene, there had been a fire that was contained to the grill and the hood vent,” Simms said.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. Officials say the fire did not spread beyond the cooking area.

