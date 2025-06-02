Governor’s office says it will start issuing special tax refunds this week

ATLANTA, GA — The Georgia Department of Revenue says the one-time special tax rebates will be hitting qualifying filers back accounts beginning this week.

The money is for Georgians who filed their 2023 and 2024 returns before the deadline. Single filers will get $250 and married couples filing jointly will get $500 from the state.

“Because we’ve managed our state’s resources wisely, we’re again able to return money to hardworking Georgians who know how best to use it,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Along with our acceleration of the largest income tax rate cut in state history, this latest refund is just one more way we’re working to support the people of our state, their families, and their businesses, because that’s not the government’s money, it’s theirs!”

This is the third time in recent years that the state has issued tax rebates.

The Georgia Department of Revenue says most filers will see the money deposited directly into their accounts.