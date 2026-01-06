Governor Kemp sets date for special election to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene’s congressional seat

ATLANTA — Governor Kemp has set the date for the special election to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene’s congressional seat.

Voters in the 14th district will select a new representative on March 10.

Congressional District 14 consists of Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, Whitfield, and portions of Cobb Counties.

The winner will finish the remainder of Greene’s term but will also have to run in the November general election.

Greene represented her north Georgia district for five years in Congress. In statements surrounding her departure, Greene said her decision to step down followed a public break with the president, while maintaining that her principles have not changed.

“My heart remains filled with joy, my life is filled with happiness and my true convictions remain unchanged,” Greene said in one statement. In another, she said, “I have never valued power, titles, or attention; in spite of all the wrong assumptions about me.”

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office reminds voters that “Monday, February 9, 2026, is the last day to register to vote for all persons who are not registered to vote and who desire to vote in the Special Election. Advance in-person absentee voting will begin on Monday, February 16, 2026.”