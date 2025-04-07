Governor Kemp has 40 days to sign or veto new bills

ATLANTA — With the 2025 legislative session officially concluded, attention now turns to Governor Brian Kemp, who holds the final say on a flurry of bills passed by Georgia lawmakers. The governor has 40 days to either sign or veto the approved measures. If no action is taken within that time, the bills will automatically become law.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Governor Kemp expressed satisfaction with the results of this year’s session. “We’ve done a lot this legislative session,” he said. “You have yet again delivered a historic session for the people of our state.”

Among the legislation awaiting Kemp’s signature is one of his top priorities, tort reform, alongside a comprehensive school safety bill. Other notable measures on the governor’s desk include a controversial bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports, new protections for in-vitro fertilization (IVF), and additional school safety initiatives aimed at improving preparedness across Georgia campuses.

All approved legislation is currently undergoing legal review by counsel in the governor’s office. The next 40 days will determine which measures make it into law and which, if any, are vetoed.

As the countdown begins, the final decisions now rest with the governor.