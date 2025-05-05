Governor Kemp decides to not run for US Senate in 2026

ATLANTA — Georgia governor Brian Kemp has reportedly decided not to run for the U.S. Senate in 2026, according to Politico.

Gov. Kemp was seen by many to be a leading contender for the Republican nomination against U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff who’s up for reelection next year.

There are other state Republicans considering a bid including Insurance Commissioner John King.

Gov. Kemp said, “I have decided that being on the ballot next year is not the right decision for me and my family.”

Gov. Kemp released the following statement: