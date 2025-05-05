Governor Kemp decides to not run for US Senate in 2026

ATLANTA — Georgia governor Brian Kemp has reportedly decided not to run for the U.S. Senate in 2026, according to Politico.
Gov. Kemp was seen by many to be a leading contender for the Republican nomination against U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff who’s up for reelection next year.
There are other state Republicans considering a bid including Insurance Commissioner John King.
Gov. Kemp said, “I have decided that being on the ballot next year is not the right decision for me and my family.”
Gov. Kemp released the following statement:
<i>Over the last few weeks, I have had many conversations with friends, supporters, and leaders across the country who encouraged me to run for the US Senate in 2026. I greatly appreciate their support and prayers for our family. After those discussions, I have decided that being on the ballot next year is not the right decision for me and my family. I spoke with President Trump and Senate leadership earlier today and expressed my commitment to work alongside them to ensure we have a strong Republican nominee who can win next November, and ultimately be a conservative voice in the US Senate who will put hardworking Georgians first. I am confident we will be united in that important effort, and I look forward to electing the next generation of leaders up and down the ballot here in the Peach State who will keep our state and nation headed in the right direction in 2026 and beyond.</i>— Gov. Brian Kemp