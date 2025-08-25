Governor Kemp announces South America economic mission

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp announced Monday morning that he will travel to South America on an economic development mission.

Kemp, joined by First Lady Marty Kemp, Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper, and other state officials, will visit Brazil and Argentina. The trip will include meetings with companies that already do business in Georgia as well as bilateral discussions aimed at building new relationships.

The governor is also scheduled to meet with Georgia National Guard members currently serving in Argentina through a federal partnership program.

State leaders highlight Georgia’s 30-year business relationship with Brazil as a foundation for the visit.