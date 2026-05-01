Gov. Kemp says Georgia primary will move forward after Supreme Court ruling on district maps

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp says Georgia will not cancel its May 19 primary following a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision on congressional district maps.

The ruling, issued Wednesday, centers on the role race can play in drawing district boundaries.

In a statement Friday, Kemp said it is too late to put new maps in place for the 2026 midterm elections. He said any changes would instead apply to the 2028 elections.

Some Georgia Republicans have called on the governor to bring lawmakers back into a special session to begin redrawing district lines.

Kemp’s statement did not say he would call a special session as voting in the primary is already underway.

Kemp also said the decision could open the door for Georgia to redraw its maps in the future.