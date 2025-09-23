Got road rage? Almost everyone does, AAA study finds

ATLANTA — Driving in Atlanta can get on your last nerve and nearly all drivers admit feeling some kind of road rage during their commute.

New research from AAA finds 96% of drivers admit to engaging in aggressive driving behaviors over the past year. More than 90% of drivers admit speeding or cutting off other vehicles with top reasons being wanting to get to a destination quicker and avoiding perceived danger.

11% admit to violent actions including bumping another car or confronting another driver.

The study also finds that aggressive driving is contagious.

The more drivers are exposed to aggressive behavior on the road, the more likely they are to drive aggressively themselves.

The study reports that since 2016, cutting off other vehicles is up 67% and honking out of anger is up 47%.

However, tailgating is down 24% and yelling at other drivers is down 17%.

“Driving can be a stressful experience due to behaviors of others on the road and how you respond to various situations. Our study finds that experiencing various forms of aggressive driving behaviors is common for almost all motorists and many drive aggressively,” said Dr. David Yang, president and executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “This work also concludes that road etiquette and manners can be a protective factor against aggressive driving. Let’s change our driving culture so we can achieve the safe mobility vision for all road users.”

AAA offers tips if you encounter an aggressive driver:

Stay Calm – Don’t Engage

No eye contact, no gestures, no response.

Give Space

Let them pass and keep your distance.

Protect Yourself

Call 911 or go to a public place — never drive home.

AAA’s Top 3 Tips to Control Road Rage:

Breathe Before You React

One deep breath can reset your drive.

Don’t Take the Bait

Ignore and avoid aggressive drivers.

Choose Time Over Tension

Leave early, give space, arrive safe.