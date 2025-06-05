Good Samaritan comes to the rescue to stop two attempted carjackings in Marietta

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County man stepped in to stop a pair of carjackings in Marietta earlier this week in the intersection of Delk Road and Franklin Gateway.

66-year-old Gary Edwards and his wife Anna were leaving the Cracker Barrell on Delk Road Monday evening when they heard a woman screaming at a gas station across the street and saw a man trying to carjack her.

“I ran out, basically tackle the guy and knock him down. There’s a little scuffle there. He starts running back towards Delk Road.”

Police say the suspect, 32-year-old Rico Riley, then tried to carjack a family at the intersection, but Edwards, now armed with his wife’s gun, stops him.

“I draw the gun on him. Tell him to step away from the car and get down.”

Edwards held Riley at gunpoint until the police arrived.

Riley was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on warrant 25-W-4620 charged with Attempted Armed Robbery (F), Attempted Robbery Snatch (F), Cruelty to Child 3rd Degree (M), and VGCSA Possession of Cocaine (F).