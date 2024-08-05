Good news: Freddie Freeman’s son released from hospital after spending 8 days in ICU

LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman and his family shared some good news after one of their sons was hospitalized for over a week with a rare neurological condition.

Freeman, the former Braves star and current Dodgers first baseman, and his wife, Chelsea, announced last week that their 3-year-old son Max had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

On Sunday night, the Freemans posted an update on Instagram that Max is now out of the hospital and back home.

“After 8 long days in the Pediatric ICU we are officially HOME! Max still has a long road ahead of him to regain his strength and relearn how to walk. But we are so thankful to have our family back together. Thank you God for this miracle. Also, thank you to our incredible team of doctors and angel nurses for taking such good care of our boy. And to our village for helping so much with Charlie and Brandon. ”The Freemans said Max went into a full-body paralysis and was rushed to the hospital last week. Freddie Freeman left the Dodgers to be with his family and the team placed him on the family emergency list.

After days of tests, the Freemans were told that Max had Guillain-Barré syndrome.

The Mayo Clinic describes Guillain-Barré syndrome as a condition that causes the immune system to attack the nerves, causing weakness, numbness or paralysis.

The first symptoms are typically weakness and tingling in the hands and feet, but can quickly spread. There is no known cure for Guillain-Barré syndrome, according to the Mayo Clinic, but most people make a recovery.

The Freemans are now turning their focus to Max’s recovery, but also raising awareness for Guillain-Barré syndrome. Chelsea Freeman shared a fundraiser for the GBS-CIDP Foundation.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Sunday that Freddie Freeman is expected to rejoin the team later this week.

