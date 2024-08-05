Local

Good news: Freddie Freeman’s son released from hospital after spending 8 days in ICU

Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 18: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers gets his 2021 Silver Slugger Award with his family, manager Brian Snitker #43 and hitting coach Kevin Seitzer #26 of the Atlanta Braves looking on prior to the start of the game at Dodger Stadium on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman and his family shared some good news after one of their sons was hospitalized for over a week with a rare neurological condition.

Freeman, the former Braves star and current Dodgers first baseman, and his wife, Chelsea, announced last week that their 3-year-old son Max had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

On Sunday night, the Freemans posted an update on Instagram that Max is now out of the hospital and back home.

“After 8 long days in the Pediatric ICU we are officially HOME! Max still has a long road ahead of him to regain his strength and relearn how to walk. But we are so thankful to have our family back together. Thank you God for this miracle. Also, thank you to our incredible team of doctors and angel nurses for taking such good care of our boy. And to our village for helping so much with Charlie and Brandon. ”The Freemans said Max went into a full-body paralysis and was rushed to the hospital last week. Freddie Freeman left the Dodgers to be with his family and the team placed him on the family emergency list.

After days of tests, the Freemans were told that Max had Guillain-Barré syndrome.

The Mayo Clinic describes Guillain-Barré syndrome as a condition that causes the immune system to attack the nerves, causing weakness, numbness or paralysis.

The first symptoms are typically weakness and tingling in the hands and feet, but can quickly spread. There is no known cure for Guillain-Barré syndrome, according to the Mayo Clinic, but most people make a recovery.

The Freemans are now turning their focus to Max’s recovery, but also raising awareness for Guillain-Barré syndrome. Chelsea Freeman shared a fundraiser for the GBS-CIDP Foundation.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Sunday that Freddie Freeman is expected to rejoin the team later this week.

Freddie Freeman to Braves fans: ‘Thank you from the bottom of my heart’


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!