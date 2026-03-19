Global healthcare company bringing headquarters to metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, GA — A global healthcare tech company is bringing its headquarters to metro Atlanta.

Georgia officials say Glytec is a healthcare information technology company and a prominent global leader in software and related services that manages insulin levels for diabetic patients in hospitals.

Cobb County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sharon Mason on why the Cumberland area was selected by Glytec.

“We are thrilled to welcome Glytec, an innovative leader in healthcare IT, to our business community,” Mason. “This relocation reflects the strength of Cobb County and Georgia’s business ecosystem and our ability to attract high-growth companies shaping the future of healthcare technology.”

The new headquarters near The Battery will create 500 jobs.

“Georgia’s skilled workforce and business-friendly approach have fostered success for global healthcare technologies like Glytec, making the Peach State an international hub of innovation and growth in this field,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. “This particular project will add high-paying jobs in Cobb County while serving as another reminder of Georgia’s status as the No. 1 state for business.”

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.