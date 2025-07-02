Girl injured by shattered glass from shooting that damaged Atlanta home, car

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in northwest Atlanta that left a girl injured.
Officers responded to the 700 block of Prince Place around 3 a.m. after reports of shots fired.
The home and the car in the driveway was damaged by “multiple rounds of gunfire.”
The victim’s 12-year-old daughter was injured by shattered glass from the shooting. The girl’s injuries are not life-threatening, police say.
Multiple shell casings were recovered by investigators and police conducted multiple interviews with nearby witnesses.
The investigation remains ongoing.