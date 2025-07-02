Local

Girl injured by shattered glass from shooting that damaged Atlanta home, car

By Miles Montgomery
Police car (fedorovekb - stock.adobe.com)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in northwest Atlanta that left a girl injured.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Prince Place around 3 a.m. after reports of shots fired.

The home and the car in the driveway was damaged by “multiple rounds of gunfire.”

The victim’s 12-year-old daughter was injured by shattered glass from the shooting. The girl’s injuries are not life-threatening, police say.

Multiple shell casings were recovered by investigators and police conducted multiple interviews with nearby witnesses.

The investigation remains ongoing.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!