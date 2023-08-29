Local

GHSA taking action against volunteer football coach accused of punching player

By Bill Caiaccio

The Georgia high school association is taking action against a volunteer football coach accused of punching a player.

The GHSA revokes the coach’s certification of 48-year-old Carl Sledge. The former lay coach at Atlanta’s Benjamin E. Mays high school is facing charges of simple battery. He appears to punch the player in the stomach on live television during a timeout in Saturday’s game between Mays and Douglas County high school.

GHSA executive director Robin Hines calls the behavior “egregious and unacceptable.” Sledge no longer works for Mays or APS. The school district may also file administrative charges.

