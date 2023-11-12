Get a speeding ticket in Jonesboro? You could be eligible for a refund

JONESBORO, Ga. — Have you gotten a speeding ticket in Jonesboro that you think you shouldn’t have? The police chief says some of them were given out in error.

Jonesboro Police Chief Tommy Henderson released a statement on Saturday apologizing for any speeding tickets wrongfully handed out.

They say they are working to identify all of the affected tickets and get drivers their money back.

Most of the tickets were given out between August 2022 and May 2023, but they say some could have gone out all the way up to September 2023.

Chief Henderson says they have identified the areas most affected as several school zones, including:

Lake Jodeco Road near Suder Elementary School between 8:01 a.m. and 1:44 p.m. or 3:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. or after Feb. 23 between the hours of 8:01 a.m. and 1:49 p.m. or 3:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Fayetteville Road near Perry Learning Center/Lee Street Elementary School between 8:01 a.m. and 10:29 a.m. or after Feb. 23 between 10:15 a.m. and 10:44 a.m.

Stockbridge Road near Arnold Elementary School and Jonesboro Middle School between 9:01 a.m. and 1:49 p.m. or after Feb. 23 between 3:15 p.m. and 3:29 p.m.

If you received a ticket within those timeframes, you’re encouraged to reach out to police at 470-726-1610.

“We understand the significance of addressing this matter promptly, and we assure you that we are taking steps to prevent similar errors in the future. Our commitment to accuracy and fairness remains unwavering, and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this issue,” Chief Henderson wrote.

Not all tickets are eligible for a refund and will be carefully assessed.

