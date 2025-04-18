Gerber re-issuing recall of Soothe ‘n’ Chew Teething Sticks due to choking hazard

ARLINGTON, VA — Gerber is re-issuing a recall of its Soothe ‘n’ Chew Teething Sticks. They pose a potential chocking hazard for babies and young children.

The first recall was issued the end of January after consumer complaints of choking incidents were reported.

This second recall is being issued due to recent reports that the product is still available for sale and online with some retailers.

The teething sticks were sold nationwide and the recalled products are listed below:

Gerber Snacks for Baby soothe ‘n’ chew Teething Sticks, Strawberry Apple, Net Wt 3.2 Oz (90g), with UPC 0 15000 04618 7, all lot codes

Gerber Snacks for Baby soothe ‘n’ chew Teething Sticks, Banana, Net Wt 3.2 Oz (90g), with UPC 0 15000 04608 8, all lot codes

Gerber Snacks for Baby soothe ‘n’ chew Teething Sticks, Banana, Net Wt 1.59 Oz (45g), with UPC 0 15000 01015 7, all lot codes

Parents are urged not to give the teething sticks to children and they can return them for a refund.

Gerber’s parent company, Nestlé USA says that they are working the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on the recall and are cooperating with them fully.

Additionally, they apologize to parents, caregivers, and retail customers for the recall.