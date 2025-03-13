Georgia’s unemployment rate holding steady despite drop in available jobs

ATLANTA, GA — The Georgia Department of Labor’s releases new numbers showing a mixed picture concerning the state’s job market, but we still beat the national average.

The Georgia Department of Labor says the state unemployment rate remains unchanged at 3.6%. That beats the national rate by four-tenths of a percent.

The department says jobs statewide were down by over 28,000 in the latest January report.

The sectors with the biggest gains include durable goods manufacturing and state government. Transportation and warehousing saw the biggest losses.

Meanwhile, jobless claims were up over 3,400.