Georgia’s unemployment rate continues to show steady decline

ATLANTA — There is some good news on the job front here in Georgia.

The Department of Labor says the state’s unemployment rate for July was 3.4%, down one-tenth from June.

Georgia’s unemployment rate is also outperforming the nation overall, with the national figure coming in at 4.2%.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes says it is the continuation of steady decline and marks the lowest rate since April of last year.

Holmes says the greatest gains in jobs were in healthcare and social assistance, manufacturing, and construction.

The biggest drops were in food services and transportation.