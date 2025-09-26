Georgia’s Medicaid ‘Pathways’ program extended through 2026 despite low enrollment

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Medicaid program, known as Pathways, will continue for another year after receiving a federal extension through 2026, even as enrollment remains far below the state’s goals.

The program, which requires recipients to complete at least 80 hours a month of work or other qualifying activities, currently has about 7,400 enrollees well below the state’s target of 47,000.

A recent government report also found the state is spending significantly more on administrative costs than on direct medical care.

The program continues to draw sharply divided reactions at the Capitol. Senate Democratic Leader Harold Jones criticized Pathways as inadequate.

“We’re glad that the few people that get coverage through that is great, but on a more substantive level, quite frankly it is woefully inadequate,” Jones said. “A failed administration supporting a failed policy quite frankly.”

Republican State Senator John Albers defended the extension, saying the program is making progress.

“Georgia Pathway is literally making a difference in people’s lives,” Albers said. “Now that it’s on the rails and going, these things take time; you can’t solve problems overnight.”

The White House extension ensures Pathways will remain in place through 2026 as state officials continue to monitor its impact.

