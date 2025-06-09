Local

Georgia’s children lagging behind when it comes to education in annual “Kids Count” report

ATLANTA, GA — A new nationwide report called KIDS COUNT looks at how children are doing in all 50 states. It considers economic well-being, education, health, and family and community.

The report finds Georgia is lagging behind, ranked 32 overall, to be exact.

Michael Cassidy is the Director of Policy Reform and Advocacy at the Annie E. Casey Foundation, which publishes the report.

Cassidy says the number of 4th graders not sufficient in reading increased from 68% to 70% and 8th graders not sufficient in math increased from 69% percent to 76%.

On the positive side, more kids are graduating high school on time and fewer children are living in poverty.

The state with the best ranking is New Hampshire followed by Vermont and then Massachusetts.

The state that comes in last is Mississippi followed by Louisiana and New Mexico.

