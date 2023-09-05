Georgia’s Calvin Smyre selected to serve as United Nations delegate

Former state Rep. Calvin Smyre is headed to New York this month to serve as one of the United States’ official delegates to the United Nations General Assembly, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The General Assembly is the main legislative body of the United Nations, and Smyre will serve as one of the country’s five delegates alongside two members of Congress and two other private citizens.

“I am deeply honored to be appointed representative of the United States at the United Nations, and I am excited to have this opportunity to serve and represent the United States,” Smyre said in a statement Sunday. “I am grateful to President Biden for this opportunity and the trust he has shown in me.”

Smyre, a Democrat who lives in Columbus, retired from the Georgia House in 2022 after having served for 48 years.

In January President Biden appointed Smyre to serve as ambassador to the Bahamas, but he has yet to be confirmed.





