Georgia woman steals over $100K worth of items from Target stores across country

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County grand jury has indicted a woman who officials say is responsible for running a criminal enterprise that resulted in items being stolen from Target stores in several different states.

According to the indictment, Claudia Hornea was indicted on two counts of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO).

Officials said between Sept. 1 and Oct. 17, Hornea and several co-conspirators stole from Target locations in Georgia, Texas, Alabama and North Carolina. In total, the indictment said she stole from 24 Target stores.

The indictment did not name her co-conspirators.

Officials said Hornea is accused of stealing over $100,000 worth of merchandise from Target. The indictment added she took skin care products, televisions, clothing, gaming accessories, an Apple watch, toys, ink cartridges and baby products.

Court records said Hornea, along with her criminal enterprise, utilized the following steps when stealing from a Target:

Obtain a driver to drop off and stage during theft

Utilize children/teens and co-conspirators

Obtain a box or tote to conceal stolen items

Utilize a lookout to avoid law enforcement

Employ counter-surveillance techniques to prevent apprehension

Commit the crime of theft by shoplifting to support the enterprise

Resell stolen merchandise for profit

Hornea faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of a RICO violation.

