Georgia woman faces citizenship lawsuit over alleged sham marriage

ATLANTA — A Georgia woman could lose her U.S. citizenship after the Justice Department filed a denaturalization lawsuit in federal court.

The Justice Department filed the action in the Northern District of Georgia against 54-year-old Luisa Fernanda Ordonez, a Colombian national.

Federal prosecutors allege Ordonez paid a U.S. citizen to marry her in 2000. They also claim she married another man in 2003 without divorcing her first husband.

The Justice Department says the alleged sham marriage should have made Ordonez ineligible for the green card she later used to become a U.S. citizen. Prosecutors also allege she did not disclose the bigamous marriage during the naturalization process.

The case is one of more than 20 that the Justice Department says are part of its largest coordinated denaturalization effort ever.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.