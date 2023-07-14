Georgia woman charged for $12K disability check insurance fraud

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced a woman is wanted for insurance fraud after she took $12,000 in overpayments.

Arrest warrants were taken out against Heather Sellers, 43, in Cobb County on June 28.

According to officials, Sellers, who is from White, Ga. in Bartow County, is accused of committing insurance fraud connected to a disability check pay scheme.

“Between August of 2020 and January of 2021, Ms. Sellers was supposed to be working part-time hours at her job while receiving disability checks for the remainder of her pay,” King said in a statement.

“However, she continued to work full-time hours and altered her paystubs to reflect part-time work,” King continued. “Ms. Sellers received approximately $12,000 in overpayment as a result of her crimes.”

The commissioner’s office said Sellers is still wanted to answer the charges.





