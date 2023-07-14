Local

Georgia woman charged for $12K disability check insurance fraud

HEATHER SELLERS BARTOW

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced a woman is wanted for insurance fraud after she took $12,000 in overpayments.

Arrest warrants were taken out against Heather Sellers, 43, in Cobb County on June 28.

According to officials, Sellers, who is from White, Ga. in Bartow County, is accused of committing insurance fraud connected to a disability check pay scheme.

“Between August of 2020 and January of 2021, Ms. Sellers was supposed to be working part-time hours at her job while receiving disability checks for the remainder of her pay,” King said in a statement.

“However, she continued to work full-time hours and altered her paystubs to reflect part-time work,” King continued. “Ms. Sellers received approximately $12,000 in overpayment as a result of her crimes.”

The commissioner’s office said Sellers is still wanted to answer the charges.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!