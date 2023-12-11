Georgia woman accused of plot to kill estranged husband in Bahamas pleads not guilty

ACABO, Bahamas — A Georgia woman accused of plotting to kill her estranged husband entered a not guilty plea at her arraignment hearing last week.

Cameras weren’t allowed in the courtroom, however, Court TV captured Lindsay Shiver as she walked into the courthouse in Abaco, Bahamas on Friday.

Prosecutors say Shiver, her alleged lover Terrance Bethel, and another man, Faron Newbold, are suspected to have conspired to kill Robert Shiver. Thomas County court records showed that the Shivers filed for divorce back in April.

Court TV reported that all three defendants spoke in court as they entered a not-guilty plea before the judge. The trio’s next court date is scheduled for January 2024, with a trial expected to begin in March 2024, according to Court TV.

The charges against Shiver, Bethel and Newbold carry up to 60 years in jail time if they are convicted of conspiracy to commit murder.

Body camera footage shows Georgia officers responding to Shiver’s home days before police in the Bahamas uncovered the alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Lindsay and Robert Shiver are both seen arguing before they left for the Bahamas on July 16. Less than a week after getting to the island, Bahamian police arrested Lindsay Shiver.

According to a police report, Robert Shiver told authorities he learned about the alleged murder-for-hire plot plot and came to the police out of fear for his life and his children’s lives.

The Shivers lived in Thomasville, Georgia, and the couple shared a home in the Bahamas, according to multiple outlets. Social media posts show the Shivers met at Auburn University. Robert Shiver played college football for the Tigers, according to his company’s biography.





