Georgia weighing implementation of tax breaks to attract top athletes

By WSB Radio News Staff
College Sports Tax Breaks FILE - Saint Peter's Jaylen Murray, left, and Latrell Reid celebrate after Saint Peter's won a college basketball game against Purdue in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke/AP)
ATLANTA, GA — Georgia is among several states considering the implementation of tax breaks to draw in top college athletes.

This year’s Final Four, men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament featured all number one seeds, but they also had something else in common. In their home states of Florida, Texas, North Carolina and Alabama, student athletes either already enjoy tax breaks on earnings tied to their personal brands, or, the states are working on it.

Such bills are also making the rounds in Georgia and Illinois.

But critics raise questions about fairness and favorable treatment of athletes over other students.

