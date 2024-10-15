Georgia vs. Georgia Tech football game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2025

ATLANTA — For the first time in modern history, the annual Georgia vs. Georgia Tech football game will have a new location next season.

The game, which shifts each year from Athens to Atlanta will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2025, J. Batt, the Director of Athletics at Georgia Tech, announced Tuesday.

Batt said that AMB Sports and Entertainment, who owns the stadium, will give the athletic department a $10 million guarantee to play the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2025. He says the move puts the game on “one of the world’s biggest stages for the first time.”

He called the $10 million it a “transformative revenue lift for Tech Athletics.”

Batt said the game will return to Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2027. As for this year, the two teams will match up on November 29 in Athens.

UGA has won the last six meetings in the “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” rivalry. The Yellow Jackets last defeated the Bulldogs in 2016.