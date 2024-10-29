Georgia voters ‘shattered previous Early Voting performance’ in first 15 days

ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office data hub shows more than 42% of all of Georgia’s voters had already cast their ballots.

The announcement from the office said more than three million people had already voted, “shattering previous Early Voting performance.”

It continues a trend of high engagement since the opening of early voting in Georgia.

From the first day of early voting in the state, Georgians “smashed records” across the state, counting both in-person votes and absentee ballots.

As of Tuesday at 8:15 a.m., more than 2.87 million ballots had been accepted and more than 187,000 absentee ballots were cast.

While reports of long lines across the state were minimal, the Sec. of State’s Office said there were some reports of 30 minute wait times in what they said were popular metro area voting locations.

Now in the final week of early voting, which ends Friday, state officials expect turnout to increase.

In total, as of Tuesday morning, the Sec. of State’s Office election turnout dashboard showed 3,059,048 votes had been logged in Georgia.

Compared to previous elections, the turnout has been high.

“On day fifteen of Early Voting in previous years, 1,199,424 (2018), 1,979,963 (2020), and 1,640,652 (2022) voters had turned out for in-person Early Voting,” according to officials.

Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger said the high turnout during early voting is because the state has made it so Georgia voters know it’s easy to cast a ballot.

An interactive data hub for Georgia voter turnout says the state has 7,222,552 active voters.



