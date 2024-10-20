Georgia voters break Saturday record

ATLANTA — Voters have broken another record here in Georgia.

According to Gabe Sterling, Chief Operating Officer for the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, voters in the Peach State cast 102,519 ballots as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, breaking the biggest turnout record for General Election voting on a Saturday.

Earlier this week, Georgia broke the record for the first day of early voting, shattering the number set in 2020.

As of Friday, more than 1.2 million ballots have been cast, either in person or by mail.

As Georgians continue to cast their votes, both presidential candidates, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, have stepped up the visits to the state.

Georgia counties will offer at least 16 days of early in-person voting in advance of the Nov. 5 general election — some also offer additional Sunday voting. The final day of early in-person voting will be Nov. 1, the Friday before Election Day.