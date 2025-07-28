Local

Georgia U.S. Rep. Mike Collins enters race for U.S. Senate

By WSB Radio News Staff
Mike Collins FILE: Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) speaks before Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. With early voting starting today in Georgia both Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris are campaigning in the Atlanta region this week as polls show a tight race. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia U.S. Rep. Mike Collins has launched his campaign to enter the race for the U.S. Senate in 2026.

Collins said he wants to carry out President Donald Trump’s agenda and take back control of the seat from democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Collins has teased the move recently.

He joins congressman Buddy Carter in the GOP race just days after Insurance Commissioner John King decided to drop out.

Former football coach Derek Dooley is expected to enter the contest soon.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!