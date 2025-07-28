Georgia U.S. Rep. Mike Collins enters race for U.S. Senate

ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia U.S. Rep. Mike Collins has launched his campaign to enter the race for the U.S. Senate in 2026.

Collins said he wants to carry out President Donald Trump’s agenda and take back control of the seat from democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Collins has teased the move recently.

Where I stand on running for U.S. Senate in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/kZg2gB5Hiv — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) July 8, 2025

He joins congressman Buddy Carter in the GOP race just days after Insurance Commissioner John King decided to drop out.

Former football coach Derek Dooley is expected to enter the contest soon.