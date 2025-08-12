Georgia universities had $23 billion impact on state economy, study shows

ATLANTA, Ga. — A new study shows universities and colleges across Georgia have had a massive impact on the economy in 2025.

University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue says Georgia’s 26 public colleges and universities have a $23 billion impact on the state’s economy. That is an increase of five percent from a year ago.

“I know there is a lot of conversation nationally saying you don’t need a degree and the trades are where it’s going to be,” Perdue said. “The good news is we’ve got a great technical college system in Georgia providing both.”

Graduates earn more than $1.4 million more with their college degrees during their lifetime.