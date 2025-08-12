Local

Georgia universities had $23 billion impact on state economy, study shows

By WSB Radio News Staff
Chicago Federal Reserve Hosts Educational "Money Museum" CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 22: One million dollars in $100 dollar bills is displayed at the Money Museum in the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago June 22, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. Established in 1914 the Chicago Fed is one of 12 regional Reserve banks that make up the nation's central bank which helps formulate the nation's monetary policy. Today the central bank said the economy will expand slower than previously thought, marking the second time this year that Fed officials lowered their forecasts for growth. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, Ga. — A new study shows universities and colleges across Georgia have had a massive impact on the economy in 2025.

University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue says Georgia’s 26 public colleges and universities have a $23 billion impact on the state’s economy. That is an increase of five percent from a year ago.

“I know there is a lot of conversation nationally saying you don’t need a degree and the trades are where it’s going to be,” Perdue said. “The good news is we’ve got a great technical college system in Georgia providing both.”

Graduates earn more than $1.4 million more with their college degrees during their lifetime.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!