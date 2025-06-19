Georgia unemployment rate drops to 3.5%, jobs hit all-time high

ATLANTA — Georgia’s job market continues to show strong momentum, with the state’s unemployment rate dropping to 3.5% in May, according to new data from the Georgia Department of Labor.

The rate fell by a tenth of a percentage point from April and is now 0.7% lower than the national average. It’s the first time in nearly a year that Georgia’s jobless rate has declined, after holding steady at 3.6% for several months.

Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes credits the state’s pro-business climate and skilled workforce for driving growth.

“Georgia’s business-friendly environment and competitive workforce have helped it hit an all-time high of 4,988,000 jobs,” Holmes said.

The state also saw record employment levels in several sectors, including financial activities, health care and social assistance, and government.

WSB’s Judd Hickinbotham contributed to this story