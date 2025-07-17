Local

Georgia tops 5 million jobs for the first time, sets new employment record in June

By WSB Radio News Staff
Georgia Department of Labor (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Georgia has reached a historic milestone in its labor market, surpassing 5 million jobs for the first time in state history, according to new data released this morning by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes praised the achievement, calling it a reflection of strong hiring and investment by both large and small businesses across the state. “This didn’t happen by chance,” Holmes said. “This milestone belongs to all Georgians, the risk-takers, builders, and communities driving progress.”

Georgia’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.5% in June, remaining six-tenths of a point below the national average.

Several job sectors saw record highs, including financial activities, health care and social assistance, and leisure and hospitality. The biggest monthly gains came from the health care and social assistance, arts, entertainment, and recreation, and administrative and support services sectors.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!