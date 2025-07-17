Georgia tops 5 million jobs for the first time, sets new employment record in June

ATLANTA — Georgia has reached a historic milestone in its labor market, surpassing 5 million jobs for the first time in state history, according to new data released this morning by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes praised the achievement, calling it a reflection of strong hiring and investment by both large and small businesses across the state. “This didn’t happen by chance,” Holmes said. “This milestone belongs to all Georgians, the risk-takers, builders, and communities driving progress.”

Georgia’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.5% in June, remaining six-tenths of a point below the national average.

Several job sectors saw record highs, including financial activities, health care and social assistance, and leisure and hospitality. The biggest monthly gains came from the health care and social assistance, arts, entertainment, and recreation, and administrative and support services sectors.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story