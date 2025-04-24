Georgia teen who threatened to shoot school after being rejected to the prom faces charges

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old student at a Georgia high school was arrested and faces charges for threatening to shoot up a high school after being rejected to prom.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a student at Banks County High School was linked to a shooting threat made on the social media site Snapchat around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

“According to initial details of the investigation, the juvenile offender admitted to posting the threat, which indicated there would be a shooting at JHS. She created the post in retaliation after a male student at JHS apparently failed to accompany her to prom as planned,” according to officials.

A 9-1-1 caller alerted authorities to the threatening Snapchat post. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and other investigators worked with Snapchat officials to identify the girl.

Officials later determined the threat was not viable.

The student, whose identity was not released, faces a single charge of making a terroristic threat. She has been charged as a juvenile.